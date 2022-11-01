Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 294.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,194,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,568,000 after buying an additional 3,878,590 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter worth approximately $152,193,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Corteva by 244.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,373 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,762,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,514 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $65.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.14 and a 12-month high of $66.69. The company has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.70.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

In other news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on Corteva from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

