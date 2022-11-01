Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Stock Holdings Increased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,981 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $9,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 4,437.5% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 48.7% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 222.5% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $84.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.05. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $71.70 and a one year high of $172.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.38 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 142.14%. Analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Liberty Broadband from $122.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.40.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

