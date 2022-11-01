Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $814,000 Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 179,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,929,000 after buying an additional 67,182 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 238,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,572,000 after buying an additional 32,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,827,000 after buying an additional 10,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Insider Activity at Interpublic Group of Companies

IPG stock opened at $29.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.41. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $39.98.

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

