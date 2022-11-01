Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,004 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG opened at $114.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $177.32.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.87%.

PPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.83.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

