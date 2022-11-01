State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $8.58 Million Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,327 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Garmin were worth $8,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 4,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,235,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GRMN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Garmin in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial cut their target price on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.75.

Shares of GRMN opened at $88.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.28. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $76.37 and a 12 month high of $148.87. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

