Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 423 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in CMS Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in CMS Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 6.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $57.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.09. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $52.41 and a one year high of $73.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet cut shares of CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

