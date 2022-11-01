State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,459 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Clorox worth $9,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in shares of Clorox by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 11.4% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLX stock opened at $146.04 on Tuesday. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $186.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.25.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Clorox had a return on equity of 87.12% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.88%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLX. Evercore ISI began coverage on Clorox in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $129.75.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

