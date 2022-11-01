Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys New Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the first quarter valued at approximately $583,864,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Entegris in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,638,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Entegris by 16.5% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,090,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,061,937,000 after buying an additional 1,143,666 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 105.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,022,000 after purchasing an additional 672,009 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Entegris by 114.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 887,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,440,000 after purchasing an additional 473,955 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Entegris in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Entegris from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.64.

ENTG stock opened at $79.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 9.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.28. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.98 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.57 and a 200-day moving average of $98.80.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.90 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.83%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

