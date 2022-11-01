Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 4,462 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 172.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY opened at $122.99 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $133.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.46.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

