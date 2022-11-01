State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 28,081 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 417,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 28,081 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $9,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Marathon Oil to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $30.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average is $25.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.40.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 42.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.58%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $864,884.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,702,308.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.