State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,368 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $10,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PKI. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 15.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 84.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 2.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 30.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 5.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PKI opened at $133.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.42. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.46 and a 12 month high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.29. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.24%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PKI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.50.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

