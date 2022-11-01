W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,340 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,997 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,930,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,568,000 after purchasing an additional 50,728 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,546,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,874,000 after buying an additional 17,709 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,866,000 after acquiring an additional 97,795 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Trading Up 0.5 %

WPC stock opened at $76.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.90 and a 200-day moving average of $81.48. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.76 and a twelve month high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.061 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.18%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WPC shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

About W. P. Carey

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.