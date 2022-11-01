State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 408 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $10,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 24,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $569.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $339.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $390.48 and a 200 day moving average of $419.79. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.69 and a 52-week high of $580.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.33. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The business had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.38, for a total transaction of $442,978.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,195 shares in the company, valued at $66,966,504.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.38, for a total transaction of $442,978.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,966,504.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,492 shares of company stock worth $20,600,752 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

