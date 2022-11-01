Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 87.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,008 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.09% of Advance Auto Parts worth $9,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 0.4 %

AAP opened at $189.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.46 and a 52 week high of $244.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.00.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

