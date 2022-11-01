CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,663 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,902,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $541,252,000 after purchasing an additional 465,063 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,688,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,164,000 after acquiring an additional 31,337 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,426,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $197,880,000 after acquiring an additional 94,313 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 906,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,775,000 after acquiring an additional 166,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 824,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,359,000 after acquiring an additional 18,854 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $121.67 on Tuesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.02 and a 12-month high of $188.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.13 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.27.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.06% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $198.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MANH. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

In other news, VP Bruce Richards sold 2,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total value of $320,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,313.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

