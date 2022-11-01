State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $9.76 Million Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 735,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,562 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $9,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KGI Securities lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.95.

NYSE:HPE opened at $14.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.06. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,148,411.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,823.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,148,411.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,823.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,988 shares of company stock worth $2,116,392 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

