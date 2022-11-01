Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 20,517 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,517 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $4,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Avantor by 224.2% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Avantor by 17.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Avantor by 201.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in Avantor by 69.2% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor Trading Up 4.9 %

Avantor stock opened at $20.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $42.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.09 and its 200 day moving average is $27.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Avantor had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Avantor’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Avantor to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Avantor from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen cut Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.71.

Avantor Profile

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.