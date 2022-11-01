Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Lowers Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 52.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth $235,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 8.8% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 18,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

Shares of LOPE opened at $100.63 on Tuesday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $102.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.58 and a 200 day moving average of $88.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LOPE shares. TheStreet cut Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

