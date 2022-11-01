State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $9.28 Million Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $9,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yarra Square Partners LP grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 20.5% during the second quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 35,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $395,000. Aviva PLC grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 59.6% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 8.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $254.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.00.

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total value of $308,041.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $186.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.69 and a 12 month high of $265.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $861.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.94 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 38.86% and a net margin of 29.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

