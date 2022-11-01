Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RBA. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,391.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 860.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8,568.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RBA. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of RBA opened at $65.33 on Tuesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $76.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.33 and its 200-day moving average is $63.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $484.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.96 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 27.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.91%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

