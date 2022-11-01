iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $9,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 312.8% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ FALN opened at $24.12 on Tuesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.24.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.103 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

