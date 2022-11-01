Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,827,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,802,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,798 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,476,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,779,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,729 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,562,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $620,578,000 after purchasing an additional 49,622 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,281,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,677,000 after purchasing an additional 47,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.8% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,266,157 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,663,000 after purchasing an additional 133,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on MSI shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.33.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $249.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.88. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.60%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total value of $25,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,868,075.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total value of $25,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,868,075.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 19,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $4,800,651.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,581,218.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,377 shares of company stock worth $57,064,982 in the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

