Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Position Raised by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.7% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the first quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 138,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.9% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 19.8% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,755 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Further Reading

