Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 298 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMN. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.06.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 0.8 %

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $76.81 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $69.91 and a 12 month high of $129.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.41%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.