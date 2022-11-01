Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 32,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,559,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($49.08) to €51.30 ($52.35) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on TotalEnergies to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. HSBC upped their target price on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered their target price on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.19.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $54.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.87. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

