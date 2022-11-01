The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Position Lowered by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,533 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 108.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 100.5% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 149.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on KHC. TheStreet lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 1.2 %

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,062 shares in the company, valued at $8,556,658.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,556,658.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $38.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.98.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.27%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

