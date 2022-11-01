Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $3.75 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,718 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in Oracle by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 35,213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 34,873 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $78.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.93 and a 200-day moving average of $71.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $106.34.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ORCL. Piper Sandler upgraded Oracle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Oracle to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.58.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

