Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $4.34 Million Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,153 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MMC. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 331.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,830,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,293 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.4% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,250,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,555,000 after buying an additional 989,073 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.3% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,785,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,804,000 after buying an additional 791,621 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 133.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,297,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,095,000 after buying an additional 740,778 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 19,545.7% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 696,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,620,000 after buying an additional 692,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 1.4 %

MMC stock opened at $161.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.88. The company has a market cap of $80.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.80 and a twelve month high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 35.44%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

