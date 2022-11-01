Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $4.46 Million Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,842 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $4,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 291.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $73.80 on Tuesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $85.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.82.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.256 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating).

