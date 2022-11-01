Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Grows Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 320.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,076 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 172.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 156,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 42,333 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 48,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 24,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 245,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 144,824 shares in the last quarter. 34.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UAA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley set a $9.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.44.

Under Armour Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE UAA opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.06. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $27.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.39.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Under Armour

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.