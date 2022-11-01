Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New Investment in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,681 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 460.6% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 157,272 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after acquiring an additional 129,217 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 231.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,527 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 24,119 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 32,390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 51.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,130 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 9,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 83.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,125 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 24,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Stock Down 8.1 %

NASDAQ COIN opened at $66.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of -32.80 and a beta of 2.73. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $368.90.

Insider Activity

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($1.91). The firm had revenue of $808.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.32 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 3,930 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.24 per share, for a total transaction of $382,153.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,861,773.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.24 per share, with a total value of $382,153.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,773.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $438,746.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,029.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 62,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,473,678. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global to $220.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.48.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.