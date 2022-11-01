Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 208 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Edison International were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,601,000 after acquiring an additional 127,161 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Edison International by 14.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 231,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,666,000 after purchasing an additional 29,313 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International by 4.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 11,142 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 97,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EIX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

Edison International Stock Performance

Edison International Announces Dividend

EIX stock opened at $60.04 on Tuesday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.45 and a twelve month high of $73.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.97 and its 200-day moving average is $65.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 212.12%.

About Edison International

(Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.