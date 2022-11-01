XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XPO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,604,000 after acquiring an additional 906,295 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,457,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $688,479,000 after purchasing an additional 424,449 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,914,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,156,000 after buying an additional 148,266 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 15.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,439,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,592,000 after buying an additional 325,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XPO shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $83.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $87.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.55.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,061,029 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $279,216,969.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,300,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,759,674.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

XPO stock opened at $51.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.98. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.67 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.59.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

