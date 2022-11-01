Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $30.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.23 and a 200 day moving average of $34.95.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Argus cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

