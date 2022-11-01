Aviva PLC Acquires 16,417 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 125.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,479 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,417 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $8,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 203.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 85 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 114.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $296.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.10. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.03 and a 1-year high of $866.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.16). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $421.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.67 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUBS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $405.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.78.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total transaction of $2,419,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 648,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,565,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,200 shares of company stock worth $4,930,950. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

