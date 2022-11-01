Aviva PLC Buys 7,940 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,940 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $8,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $45,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,815.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.33.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $212.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.36 and a 1 year high of $448.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.62.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.12 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

