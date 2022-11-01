TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,017 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,410 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $10,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Lennar in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Lennar in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Lennar from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. KeyCorp upgraded Lennar from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.43.

Lennar Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:LEN opened at $80.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.81. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $117.54. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.45.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.42. Lennar had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.04 billion. On average, analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.92%.

Lennar Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.