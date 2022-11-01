Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Announces Earnings Results

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. Kennametal had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $494.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Kennametal Stock Up 1.4 %

KMT opened at $26.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kennametal has a 52 week low of $20.21 and a 52 week high of $41.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kennametal

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Kennametal from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Kennametal from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kennametal in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Kennametal from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kennametal by 561.3% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 208,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after buying an additional 176,571 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Kennametal in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Kennametal by 122.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 8,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Kennametal by 34.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 52,580 shares in the last quarter.

About Kennametal

(Get Rating)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.