Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,619 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $9,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,738,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,724,000 after purchasing an additional 140,074 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,203,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,724,000 after purchasing an additional 392,964 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,376,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,412,000 after purchasing an additional 176,991 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,849,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,051,000 after purchasing an additional 12,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.64.

Insider Activity

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.0 %

In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $797,625.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,625.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,117 shares of company stock worth $2,040,788 over the last three months. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STZ opened at $247.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 797.06, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.59 and a one year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.01%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Stories

