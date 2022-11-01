Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 13,911 Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 2,723.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,860,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688,354 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 10,355.6% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,731,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,193 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,852,000. BetterWealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $7,620,000. Finally, Satovsky Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $7,440,000.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of DIHP stock opened at $20.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.72.

