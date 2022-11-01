Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 350 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,887 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 38,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 113,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 20.4% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 648,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,519,000 after acquiring an additional 109,643 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.5% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 303,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,885,000 after acquiring an additional 47,362 shares in the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $63.99 on Tuesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $57.27 and a one year high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.696 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TD has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. CIBC cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.10.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.