Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 716 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $672.83.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $470.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $478.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $518.42. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.32 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

