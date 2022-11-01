Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,111 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAV. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 100,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 11,599 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 168,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 6,322 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 180,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 11,158 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAV opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average is $8.68. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.29 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Announces Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th were issued a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 17th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

