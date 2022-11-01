Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 41.2% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 48,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 14,247 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 116.7% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 104,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 56,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Price Performance

IVLU stock opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.47. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $19.53 and a 52-week high of $27.36.

