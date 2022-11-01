Securian Asset Management Inc. Purchases 620 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 30.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 10,215 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 18.6% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Raymond James by 474.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James during the first quarter worth about $325,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James Stock Down 0.9 %

RJF stock opened at $118.14 on Tuesday. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $84.86 and a fifty-two week high of $119.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.84.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 19.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,998. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on RJF. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Raymond James Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.