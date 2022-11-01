Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,900 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 682,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,493,000 after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 189,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 13,003 shares during the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,245,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $660,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on STWD. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust to $22.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE STWD opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $17.69 and a one year high of $26.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

About Starwood Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.