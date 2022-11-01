Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after acquiring an additional 481,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,843,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,618,508,000 after acquiring an additional 154,559 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $612,531,000 after buying an additional 185,529 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,671,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $210,647,000 after buying an additional 31,593 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $209,799,000 after buying an additional 87,116 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE GPC opened at $177.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $115.63 and a one year high of $179.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.11 and its 200-day moving average is $145.52.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 42.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on GPC. Wedbush increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

