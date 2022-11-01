Securian Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TTWO. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.6% during the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.4% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $118.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 77.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.74. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $101.85 and a one year high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTWO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

