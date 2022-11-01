Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 700 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP stock opened at $106.39 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $131.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.65 and a 200 day moving average of $114.00.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.