Securian Asset Management Inc. Buys 100 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,455,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,931,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,336,000 after acquiring an additional 123,695 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,672,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,488,000 after acquiring an additional 18,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,717,000 after acquiring an additional 618,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $157.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.06 and a 200-day moving average of $147.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $113.68 and a 12-month high of $167.19. The firm has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.49.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total value of $1,634,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,217,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,917,688. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

